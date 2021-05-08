‘Proud and impressed’: HS students in RI modify children’s cars for kids with disabilities

In a partnership with New England Tech, students at a career and technical high school in Rhode Island modified children’s cars to help kids with physical disabilities get around.

Under the supervision of pre-engineering instructor Ed Martins, the ‘kiddie cars’ are painted, repaired, and sent off for a quality inspection before they are sent to children. Hours of work go into modifying each car, with some students staying after school to make sure they get finished.

“I would give my 110 percent because we’re doing it for them,” said student Tyler Brooks.

The project is part of a nationwide program called Go Baby Go, and many say the lessons the students are learning go beyond the classroom. Martins said he is “proud and impressed” with the work his students are doing.

“It’s not even about the grade,” added student Jayden Madeiros. “You’re impacting a young child’s life who’s probably never going to forget that.”

