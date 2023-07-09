SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Parking in the city of Salem is now free for veterans, a move the mayor hopes is a meaningful gesture for those who served our country.

Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo called the program “a small gesture but an important one.”

Drivers who park at metered spots or one of the city’s surface parking lots with a pay station won’t have to pay if they have a veteran license plate following the unanimous vote of approval from the Salem City Council.

The new rule was signed into law last week.

All other parking rules still apply to people with veteran plates.

“This is just another step in that expression of our gratitude and our commitment to their families,” Pangallo said.

View this complete list of eligible license plates.

