WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Volunteers in Woburn spent Wednesday morning packing up medical supplies to send to people in Ukraine who are in desperate need and on the frontlines of the war against Russia.

Members of the Hospital Equipment Loan Program and the Sunflower of Peace teamed up to fill trucks with wheelchairs, hospital beds, baby food, diapers, and other necessities that the people of Ukraine might not have access to at this time.

“We’re pretty proud to be able to do this and give them this equipment,” HELP’s president Brian Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh says he hopes the items will arrive in a timely fashion.

“To have it go over to Poland for the Ukrainians who are in need of this is just an awesome thing,” he added.

Sunflower of Peace is still taking donations including medicines, bandages, and latex gloves.

For more information on how to contribute, click here.

