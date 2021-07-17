LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — The Prouty, an annual event to raise money for cancer research has raised more than $4 million this year, a record.

The Prouty, which marked its 40th year, combines cycling, walking, and other events to raise funds for the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center.

This year’s Prouty was a hybrid event with supporters participating virtually from June 1-July 11, and golfing, cycling and walking July 9-11. Despite the pandemic, more than 2,500 people joined the effort.

“Cancer is personal and impacts too many people we love. For 40 years our community has come together to change that and to make a difference,” said Jaclynn Rodriguez, executive director for the Friends of Norris Cotton Cancer Center. “The Prouty brings hope and care to cancer patients and their families, and for all future generations.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)