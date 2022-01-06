BOSTON (WHDH) - The Providence Bruins have signed longtime Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask to a professional tryout agreement, the team announced Thursday.

Rask, 34, is expected to start in net for Boston’s minor league affiliate on Friday night against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence.

The 14-year NHL veteran suffered a torn labrum in his hip last season and underwent surgery following the playoffs. His eight-year, $56 million contract with the Bruins expired last July.

Rask had been practicing last month with Boston on an emergency basis.

The agreement with Providence paves a path for a possible return to Boston as the club continues to jockey for position in the stacked Atlantic Division.

Boston currently has goalies Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark on the roster.

