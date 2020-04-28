Providence considers closing some streets to vehicles

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The city of Providence is working on a plan to close certain streets to some or all vehicular traffic to allow more space for people to walk, bike and exercise outdoors, city officials say.

The city’s public parks, trails and green spaces were closed April 7 to slow the spread of the new coranavirus. Parking lots at state-run parks and beaches are also closed.

Under the plan being considered, some roads would be closed to all traffic and some would be closed to all but local traffic, Katherine Hypolite, spokeswoman for the city’s Department of Planning and Development, told The Providence Journal.

Emergency vehicles would still have access.

The idea is that people will use the streets for exercise without congregating in large groups, as they often do in parks.

___

HOSPITAL WORKERS RELIEF FUND

Care New England, Rhode Island’s second-largest hospital group, has created a relief fund for employees and their families struggling through the coronavirus pandemic, the organization said in a statement Tuesday.

Money from the CNE Employee Relief Fund does not have to be paid back. Recipients must be CNE employees, spouses, or dependent children of employees.

The fund is managed by a diverse committee of Care New England employees who confidentially review requests.

