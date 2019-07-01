PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence has released the names of clergy who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing minors.

The Director of Compliance conducted a preliminary review of files dating back to 1950 and found that dozens of living and deceased clergy members, including deacons, have been credibly accused of sexual abuse.

Bishop Thomas J. Tobin says just because a name made the list does not necessarily mean that person is guilty.

“It should be strongly emphasized and clearly understood that the fact that a name appears on this list does not necessarily mean that the individual is guilty of having committed sexual abuse, unless the allegation has been otherwise proven or admitted,” he said in a statement. “It means only that an allegation has been received by the Diocese and after a preliminary investigation, has been deemed to be credible.”

Out of the roughly 50 clergy members named, 17 of them are still living. Sixteen of the living members have been removed from the ministry, while one resigned prior to any allegations coming to light, according to the list.

Tobin says the Diocese of Providence released the list because of the societal exception to do so, along with the members of the church having the right to know.

“Our thoughts and prayers turn first of all to all those who have been harmed by the grave sin of sexual misconduct by clerics – priests and deacons – over the years,” he added. “To the victims/survivors and their families, and to the many faithful Catholics who have been rightly scandalized by these disgraceful events, I offer the profound apology of the Church and the Diocese of Providence. We pray fervently that God will give you the grace of healing and peace.”

The full list of those credibly accused can be found here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)