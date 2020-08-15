Providence DPW worker charged with smashing cars with ax

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former public works employee is accused of smashing vehicles at his former workplace in Providence with an ax.

WPRI-TV reports that Raymond Fratus, 46, of Coventry, was charged with two counts of malicious damage following the incident Thursday. Police say Fratus showed up at a Providence Department of Public Works building and smashed the windows of someone’s personal car. He’s also accused of smashing a DPW truck used by his former supervisor at another DPW location.

A city spokesperson says Fratus resigned in June after four years as a highway department mechanic. A phone number could not be found for him Saturday and it is unclear whether he is represented by an attorney.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)