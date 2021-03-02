Providence expands vaccine eligibility in hard-hit sections

People of color have been vastly underrepresented in US-based vaccine trials for the last decade, according to a new study released Friday by researchers at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Harvard, Emory, and other institutions. Credit: Shutterstock

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s largest city has received permission from state health officials to start coronavirus vaccine registrations for residents 50 and older who live in the city’s hardest-hit neighborhoods, the mayor announced Tuesday.

Those eligible will get their vaccinations at neighborhood clinics, Mayor Jorge Elorza and City Council President Sabina Matos said in a statement.

“The city is working closely with the Rhode Island Department of Health and community partners to reach residents in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” Elorza said. “Providence is making every effort to administer vaccines equitably and efficiently and this next step allows us to more directly reach our most vulnerable residents as quickly as possible.”

State-run mass vaccination sites and retail pharmacies will continue vaccinating eligible residents 65 or older.

The city’s Clinica Esperanza has been granted authority to vaccinate residents 18 and older provided they also help register and bring an older adult 65 or older to be vaccinated, they said, but only if they live in certain hard-hit zip codes within the city.

Clinica Esperanza primarily serves the city’s immigrant communities, and saw a COVID-19 positivity rate of 23% at their clinic in February.

Appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Vaccines are available to all eligible residents of any immigration status. Eligible residents can sign up on the city’s registration portal.

