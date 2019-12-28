Providence firefighters again offering free rides on New Year’s Eve

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence, Rhode Island firefighters are doing their part to keep city streets drunken-driver free by offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve.

This is the sixth year that the city’s firefighters’ union has offered the Safe Night program, in which off-duty firefighters provides rides from bars and restaurants to private residences within city limits.

The program will run from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The union is urging patience to people requesting a ride because only a limited number of off-duty firefighters will be available.

“It’s an opportunity to give back to our community by offering a free and safe ride,” IAFF Local 799 President Derek Silva said. “We launched Safe Night six years ago in an effort to cut down on the number of potential drunk driving accidents.”

