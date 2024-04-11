TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Providence, Rhode Island man has been arraigned in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Dighton earlier this month that claimed the life of Paul DeMoura, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

Michael Laboy was arraigned Thursday in Taunton District Court on charges of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death. The arrest was made by Massachusetts State Police detective assigned to Quinn’s office, who along with Dighton Police, have been investigating the matter since it occurred.

Officers responding to a 911 call around 10 p.m. on April 4 from an off-duty Taunton Police officer who saw an object in the breakdown lane of Route 44 in Dighton, and then realized it was a man.

The victim, later identified as Paul DeMoura, was rushed to Morton Hospital in Taunton, where he was later pronounced deceased.

