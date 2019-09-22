Providence man dies in motorcycle crash

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police say a motorcycle operator has died in a collision with an SUV.

Woonsocket police say 31-year-old Carlos Camarena, of Providence, collided with a SUV turning left at about 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Camarena, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Landmark Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Deputy Chief Michael Lemoine says it appears Camarena was traveling at a high rate of speed, but the accident remains under investigation.

The driver of the SUV, whose name was not released, was not injured.

