Providence man found guilty of killing barber in 2014

PROVIDENCE, RI (AP) — A Providence man has been found guilty of killing a Rhode Island barber in 2014 inside a barbershop.

A jury on Friday found Thomas Mosely, 38, guilty of one count of murder in the second degree and one count of discharging a firearm, death resulting. It was his second trial for the killing of Yusef A’Vant, 42, of East Providence, who left behind a teenage son.

A separate jury had declared Mosely guilty of firearms and obstruction charges in November but couldn’t reach a verdict on the most serious crimes, and the judge declared a mistrial. A new trial was later granted, ultimately leading to Friday’s conviction.

Prosecutors said A’Vant was with a customer at Krazy Kuts shop in East Providence when Mosley entered the business, holding a revolver and ordering A’Vant to get on the floor. According to the customer, the only witness in the store, there was a brief struggle and Mosely shot A’Vant in the abdomen before fleeing the scene. The witness ran across the street for help, and A’Vant later died at a hospital.

A second man, Evan Watson, 31, of Providence, pleaded guilty in 2016 to one count of second-degree murder and other crimes for his role in the killing. Prosecutors said he provided the gun used in the murder and served as the getaway driver.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)