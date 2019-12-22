Providence man killed in crash on Route 2 in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating an early morning crash on Route 2 in Fitchburg that left a 54-year-old Providence, Rhode Island man dead, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the westbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 29 about 5 a.m. found a Ford Transit van that had been involved in a crash, according to state police.

The driver was taken to Leominster Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation suggests the van drove off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

