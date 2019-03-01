Providence man sentenced to prison for fatal highway crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Providence man has been sentenced to serve nine years in prison for driving while intoxicated and crashing his car, killing his passenger.

Attorney General Peter Neronha said Friday that 31-year-old Anthony Correa pleaded no contest in Superior Court to driving under the influence, death resulting.

Neronha says Correa was driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he lost control of his vehicle on Interstate 95 in Providence and crashed on Oct. 20, 2018. His passenger, 26-year-old Jason Irizarry of Cranston, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Under the plea agreement, Correa was sentenced to 15 years in prison with nine years to serve and the remainder suspended with probation. He must pay a $5,000 fine. His license was suspended for 15 years.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)