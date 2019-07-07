Providence police arrest 2, other sought in fatal stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence police say they have made two arrests in a deadly stabbing a week ago on Federal Hill.

Police Major David Lapatin says additional suspects are being sought in the June 30 stabbing of 28-year-old Stephen Cabral of North Providence.

Police say Cabral and his attackers had been inside Club Seven. He was attacked in the parking lot of a pharmacy down the street, just after the club closed at 2 a.m.

Police have not released the names of those arrested while the investigation continues.

The club was ordered temporarily closed by the city’s Board of Licenses during an emergency meeting.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)