PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Providence police are defending a decision to allow three recruits to graduate from the city’s police academy even though they did not pass their firearms training course in time.

Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements said the academy provided several days of additional training to meet the qualifications the recruits needed to graduate, WPRI-TV reported Wednesday.

In a statement, the police union local, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3, accused the city of ignoring the police academy’s policies and pushing recruits through the process.

Local president Michael Imondi said that it could threaten public and officer safety if recruits take too long to pass a firearms training course.

Clements said the Providence Police Department’s firearms policy and training curriculum is under review and will be amended before next year’s training academy.

The 70th Providence Police Academy is scheduled to graduate Saturday.

