Providence police searching for man who removed baby before stealing car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect who dropped a 2-month-old in the parking lot of a self-storage facility in Providence, Rhode Island before stealing the vehicle the baby had been sitting in.

Providence police say the mother left her car running when she ran into a Cumberland Farms gas station and that’s when the suspect took out the baby and stole the vehicle.

Based on surveillance video, the suspect is described as a man in his late 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Providence police.

