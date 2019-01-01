Providence police searching for suspect who stole car with 5-year-old inside

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a suspect who stole a car with a 5-year-old boy in the back seat Monday night in Providence, Rhode Island.

Police say the child was riding in a blue BMW with his uncle and cousin around 5 p.m. when his uncle went into a home for a few minutes and his cousin stepped out of the vehicle to say hello to a friend, leaving the 5-year-old in the back seat unattended.

That’s when the family says a suspect jumped into the car and took off.

The boy was found minutes later after the suspect ditched the car and ran away.

On rattled resident said, “We can’t even keep our children in the car just to run into the store ’cause who knows what’s going to happen.”

The child was reunited with his family. The suspect is still on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to call Providence police.

