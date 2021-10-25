PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Providence bar where a man was shot and injured over the weekend will remain closed until at least Wednesday.

The city’s Board of Licenses on Monday extended its review of the shooting at the Sport’s Tap bar.

WLNE-TV reports the bar’s owners were present at the hearing and cooperating with the inquiry.

The licensing board has so far found no evidence that the altercation happened inside the bar in the city’s Valley neighborhood, but is continuing to review security footage, the station reports.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said 43-year-old Phil Towns sustained four gunshot wounds after a man opened fire as he left the bar with his cousin.

Officials said Towns was in stable condition after being treated at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

No arrests have been announced and police say they’re still investigating.

