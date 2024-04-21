NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Providence, Rhode Island man is facing criminal charges after he was arrested in Newton on Sunday following a multi-state car chase, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious man inside a red Mercedes in the Riverside MBTA station parking lot learned the vehicle had been involved in a police pursuit in Rhode Island and had traveled into Massachusetts on Interstate 95, according to Newton police.

When approached by police, the vehicle fled the lot and then jumped out of the vehicle and ran onto the MBTA tracks, police said.

After a foot pursuit, Emanuel Salmeron, 22, of Providence, was arrested on charges of failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and resisting arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)