Providence schools boost access to feminine hygiene products

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence is making feminine hygiene products available to students for free in all the city’s high schools and middle schools.

Under the program announced by Mayor Jorge Elorza, the products will be available at first in female and gender-neutral bathrooms at Hope High School and DelSesto Middle School, as well as one female and one gender-neutral bathroom at Classical High School and Nathanael Greene Middle School.

The products eventually will be available at all middle and high schools.

A survey last year found that many girls reported missing or being late to school activities due to menstruation and lack of access to the products.

Elorza says no student should have to limit their education or miss activities because they are menstruating.

The city budgeted $75,000 for the program.

