Providence schools get donation of 20,000 face shields

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island-based plastics company is donating 20,000 face shields to the Providence public schools.

The shields from East Providence-based igus Inc. can be used to protect staff who work closely with students, particularly nurses who interact with symptomatic students, and will allow students with hearing loss to read lips, Superintendent Harrison Peters said in a statement Thursday.

“We are so grateful to our friends at igus for donating enough personal protective equipment to support all our school-based staff as well as many students with unique needs,” Peters said.

Many company employees have children in the Providence schools, igus North America Vice President Rick Abbate said.

“As business leaders and parents, we are thrilled to be able to donate igus face shields directly to the schools in an effort to provide additional protection against the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)