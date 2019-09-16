Providence schools to undergo financial analysis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s state education commissioner says the troubled Providence public school system will undergo a comprehensive financial analysis as part of its turnaround plan.

Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green announced Monday that the financial analysis will be conducted by Ernst & Young LLP. It is expected to take two to three months.

It is being funded by the Partnership for Rhode Island, a coalition of CEOs from some of the state’s largest businesses that also funded a Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy study that found widespread dysfunction in the city’s schools. The study prompted a state takeover of the system. That serves about 24,000 students.

Tom Giordano, executive director of the partnership, said the goal of the financial analysis is to help provide a roadmap for an efficient use of resources.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)