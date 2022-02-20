PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The largest school district in Rhode Island has notified more than 300 educators that they may have to apply for new jobs unless they resolve certification issues.

A spokesperson for Providence Public Schools said the displacement letters sent out on Friday are not termination notices, and that those numbers will drop as educators resolve issues by the March 14 deadline, The Providence Journal reported.

The district issued a statement saying it’s “will continue to support educators with certification requirements” with a dedicated email address for questions, human resources outreach and dedicated office hours.

Last year, 270 employees, mostly teachers, were notified that they had to apply for different jobs this spring.

