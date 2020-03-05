Providence sports arena takes extra precautions during growing coronavirus concern

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - The Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence began taking extra precautions on Wednesday night ahead of a college basketball game.

Fans were greeted with hand sanitizing stations as they walked through gates to watch the Providence College Friars basketball game Wednesday.

Cleaning crews were also on hand to wipe down railings and door handles as thousands poured into the stadium.

The NCAA recently announced it is taking precautions as well to prevent the spread of the virus ahead of basketball tournaments.

