PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, canceled last year and postponed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been rescheduled for Sept. 18, organizers said Friday.

“We are delighted to have our committee back together planning for the parade in September,” Patrick Griffin, the parade committee’s president, said in a statement to The Providence Journal. “We are grateful to the city of Providence for granting us the provisional permits to proceed providing that the environment is safe for gathering come September.”

The parade is scheduled to start at noon will be preceeded by a pair of road races.

Former fire Chief Michael Dillon was named the grand marshal, with Citizen’s Bank executive and state Board of Education Chair Barbara Cottam as deputy grand marshal.

The parade will also honor first responders and frontline workers who have helped the city’s response to the pandemic.

Newport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled two years in a row.

