Providence to dismantle bike lane installed this month

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence officials say they have decided to dismantle the city’s first two-way bike lane a month after its installation following public criticism.

The Providence Journal reports the city’s recent decision is expected to cost a combined $127,500.

Mayor Jorge Elorza’s office says the lane was completed the week of Sept. 9 and cost $63,500. The dismantling process will begin this fall and will cost $64,000.

After the lane’s construction, residents began complaining it made the rest of Easton Street too narrow.

Louise Ely says cars would have nowhere to move if an ambulance drove by since the lane is on one side of the street.

Sarah Mitchell, chairwoman of the Rhode Island Bicycle Coalition, says the city should do more outreach to educate people about how to use these lanes.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)