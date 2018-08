PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown closed after a confirmed shark sighting on Saturday.

Officials closed the beach to the public between 12:35 p.m. and 1:35 p.m. after a White Shark was spotted 20 yards off shore, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

Swimmers should be vigilant while in the area.

