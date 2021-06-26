PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A beach in Provincetown was temporarily closed to swimmers on Saturday after a confirmed white shark sighting.

Lifeguards ordered all of the swimmers out of the water at Race Point Beach beach after the confirmed sighting around 12:30 p.m. and only beach activities were permitted, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app. The order will expire after one hour from the last shark sighting.

