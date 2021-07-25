PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - At an emergency meeting Sunday, the Provincetown Board of Selectmen has unanimously voted to reinstate an indoor mask requirement, effective immediately.

The city has been a hotbed of COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks. As of Friday, 430 cases and three hospitalizations have been linked to the popular summer tourist destination.

Of those cases, 342 are from Massachusetts and 153 are Provincetown residents, according to Town Manager Alex Morse. Nearly 70 percent of cases linked to the cluster are among individuals who are fully vaccinated.

The Delta variant has also been detected in the area.

Morse said the town will run expanded testing and vaccination sites through July 30 and will continue wastewater surveillance to track the virus.

Boston has recommended anyone who has traveled to Provincetown in the last few weeks isolate until they get tested.

