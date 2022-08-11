PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Provincetown has declared a “sewer emergency” in its main commercial area, banning nearly all water use for the next 48 hours.

In this time, all restaurants in the area have to “cease operations immediately” to prevent sewer overflows. Residential properties in the area of Commercial Street from Snow Street to Point Street and properties on Bradford Street between Conwell Street and Prince Street will also need to reduce water use. This includes dishwashing, laundry, showering “and only flush when necessary,” the town said in an update.

All public restrooms are closed during the emergency, but 18 port-a-potties will be placed on Ryder Street near Town Hall at 11 a.m. Thursday.

This order exempts sewer customers on the town’s gravity system and properties with on-site septic systems.

More information, including a map of the affected area, are posted on the town’s website.

Those with questions can call DPW Deputy Director Sherry Prada during business hours at 508-487-7060. Those with sewer emergencies are asked to call the answering service at 508-487-5474 and leave a message.

