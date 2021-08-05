PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Provincetown launched a new program that allows business to get certification from the Board of Health based on their COVID-19 vaccination policies.

Town Manager Alex Morse announced Wednesday that available certificates include:

Venue requires all staff to be vaccinated Venue requires proof of vaccination to enter All venue staff are vaccinated and proof of vaccine is required to enter

The town will also list these businesses on its website for those interested in seeing who is participating.

This comes following a COVID-19 outbreak that left nearly 900 people infected following the Fourth of July holiday.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)