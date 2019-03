A Provincetown man was arrested in Michigan in connection with a string of incidents on Saturday.

Police say 27-year-old Darren Devine had multiple warrants out for his arrest, including breaking and entering, assault and battery on a police officer, and destruction of property.

Devine is in custody after being wanted since March 15.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)