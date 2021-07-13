PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) -

Provincetown officials are opening a free walk-in COVID-19 testing site and bringing a free mobile vaccination clinic after multiple “breakthrough cases” were reported recently.

Provincetown has seen 20 recent cases, with 10 from out-of-town visitors, according to town manager Alex Morse. Several are being monitored as breakthrough cases because they are among people who have been fully vaccinated.

Officials said the vaccinated people who tested positive have moderately intense symptoms, indicating the vaccine is working as predicted. But health officials said they expected to continue to see a low level of positive cases as tourists continue to visit the area.

Health officials will host a mobile COVID-19 testing site at the Veterans Memorial Community Center at 2 Mayflower Street on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. Testing is free and does not require an appointment.

A mobile vaccination site will be held at the bus stop between Lopes Square and Ryder Street Extension on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

