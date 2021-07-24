PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Provincetown said they are seeing a decline in positive COVID-19 cases after a spike earlier in the month, and visitors said they are taking precautions when visiting the tourist destination.

Town Manager Alex Morse said most of the 430 confirmed positive cases associated with the cluster from earlier in the month are showing mild symptoms. Of those cases, 342 are from Massachusetts and 153 are Provincetown residents.

Morse said the town will run expanded testing and vaccination sites through July 30. and is continuing wastewater surveillance to track the virus. Colton Fletcher, who was heading to Provincetown, said he would take care but was not too concerned.

“I’m not too worried,” Fletcher said. “We’ll take precautions, we’ll mask up when it’s appropriate.”

