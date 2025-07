PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Provincetown police are investigating a possible hate crime.

Authorities said a man reported being attacked by three men as he walked along Bradford Street early Monday morning.

He was checked out by paramedics but did not need to go to the hospital.

