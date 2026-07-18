PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Provincetown Police Department is turning to the public for help as it investigates vandalism at a local cemetery.

On Tuesday, July 14, police officers responding to the Winthrop Street Cemetery found eight tombstones that had been damaged, according to police.

As the investigation unfolds, police are asking residents who saw anything suspicious in the area Monday night into Tuesday to call the business line at 508-487-1212 or text the keyword PTOWNPD and your tip to 847411.

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