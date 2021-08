PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Provincetown officials reduced the town’s indoor mask mandate to a mask advisory on Tuesday.

They ordered the mandate after a spike in COVID-19 cases following July 4th, but said cases have since declined.

Officials said they will reinstate the mandate if numbers go up again.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)