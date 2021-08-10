At one point in Provincetown’s July COVID-19 cluster, health officials in the Outer Cape community logged a test positivity rate above 15 percent.

As of Aug. 8, the positive rate was down to 1.4 percent, with two out of 143 tests by the Transformative HealthCare/Fallon mobile unit in Provincetown coming back positive.

In all, data posted on the town’s website shows 596 positive tests, from 7,842 total tests conducted at that location since July 14.

The mobile unit’s positive test rate hit 15.1 percent on July 15 and three weeks later, on Aug. 5, was at 4.3 percent.

Provincetown officials say there are currently 23 active cases.

