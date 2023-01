PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Provincetown’s iconic Lobster Pot restaurant is up for sale.

The owner is asking $14 million for the P Town landmark.

The restaurant boasts more than 8,000 square feet and includes a waterfront view.

