BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline police are looking to identify a suspicious man they say may be connected to similar incidents in Boston.

7NEWS spoke with a woman who says a man approached her while she was walking on Beacon Street and repeatedly asked her if she was lost.

The woman says she eventually ducked into the hall of a random building and took a photo of him.

Brookline police say that the incident may be related to similar situations in Brighton.

Earlier in July, men were spotted on camera in people’s backyards, some looking into windows.

One suspect has been identified, but Brookline police say as many as two others may be involved in multiple incidents.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)