Pru among businesses boarding up doors ahead of Election Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston businesses are boarding up windows and doors in case emotions run high on Election Day.

The Prudential Center is beefing up security and taking extra steps as Election Day approaches. Several other businesses are too in case there is violence after the election results are called.

There are currently no known threats associated with Election Day in the city of Boston, but Back Bay businesses recall the looting and violence that occurred after protests in the spring. They are worried that they may see a repeat of that given the highly charged contest between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“What’s kind of alarming to me is that the preparation that we’re putting into this election we’ve never had to put into an election before … I certainly wasn’t asked in 2016 what’s your safety plan for Election Day. We just went along with our democracy. It really shows the divisiveness in to country right now,” Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh told the press.

Walsh said no matter what happens, he’s asking everyone to be respectful of each other. He anticipates that there will be demonstrations days following the election and will have more say on election security.

