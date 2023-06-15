BOSTON (WHDH) - A skyline staple is returning as a new attraction in Boston. View Boston in the Prudential Center officially opened its doors to the public Thursday morning.

View Boston is the new, three-floor observatory that starts with the sights you can see from more than 700 feet over Boston, through 24-foot windows wrapping all around the building. Patrons can also eat some food and enjoy a drink from their cocktail bar.

It also features immersive exhibits that show the city’s different neighborhoods and landmarks.

Tickets can be bought on their website.

