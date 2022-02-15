DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A psychologist has had his license suspended after boxes of child pornography were allegedly found hidden in his Danvers apartment.

The state’s Licensing and Permitting Portal shows that Mark Ternullo’s license, which is set to expire on June 30, has been suspended.

Ternullo, 68, was arraigned last week in Salem District Court on a charge of possession of child pornography after a contractor found pornographic images of children in Ternullo’s apartment on Butler Avenue, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The contractor had to remove the wall behind Ternullo’s bathtub on Feb. 9 due to extensive water damage and, in doing so, reportedly found a hidden room in which images were being stored.

Danvers police detectives later executed a search warrant with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Crime Scene Services.

Ternullo had been living at the home for about 23 years, the building owner told investigators.

He is due back in court for a pre-trial conference on March 7.

