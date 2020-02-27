Puberty books in Ludlow library spark backlash from parents

LUDLOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A middle school in Ludlow has pulled books on puberty off its library shelves after receiving backlash from parents on social media, according to school officials.

Parents of students at the Paul R. Baird Middle School took to social media to complain about images in the books they say are too explicit.

The school’s principal said all district libraries follow the American Library Association guidelines when selecting books.

The district superintendent asks parents to express their concerns directly to the school next time rather than turning to social media.

“They simply have to notify the building principal of that and it will be entered directly into our library system so that their child isn’t able to check out those books,” Superintendent Todd Gazda said. “And so we respect their wishes without allowing them to impose their viewpoint on the whole community.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)