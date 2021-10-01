WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The public has been advised to avoid an area in Worcester as police investigate a robbery on Friday.

Park Avenue between Pleasant and Chandler streets is shut down and vehicles are being detoured following a robbery at 295 Park Ave. in which a male showed a suspicious device, according to Worcester police.

A male is currently in custody, police said.

No additional information has been released.

