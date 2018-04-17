LONDON (WHDH) — Many are anticipating the birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third royal baby.

The world first met England’s future king, Prince George, in 2013, followed by Princess Charlotte two years later.

Their new brother or sister has a due date of sometime in April, according to Kensington Palace, meaning the Duchess of Cambridge could give birth at any time.

The gender of the baby is not being revealed to the public or to the expecting parents.

Bookkeepers are already taking bets for what the couple will name the infant.

William and Kate are expected to appear on the steps of Saint Mary’s Hospital to introduce the future prince or princess to the world, like they did with their first two children.

Prince William’s mother, Princess Diana, did the same with him and his younger brother Prince Harry.

Barriers and fresh paint were already put up outside the hospital wing.

Kate’s pregnancy came with complications, as she suffered from acute morning sickness, causing her to miss Prince George’s first day of school.

She also went through similar symptoms during her first two pregnancies.

The next prince or princess will be fifth in line to the throne.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)