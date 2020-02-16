Public asked for help in finding missing Sebago woman

CORNISH, Maine (AP) — Law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Sebago woman.

Sarah McCarthy, 28, was last seen leaving the Fairgrounds Pizza and Pub in Cornish where she worked late Friday night, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office said Saturday. She had talked with family and friends by telephone shortly before leaving work and sounded very disorientated and claimed she did not know where she was, officials said.

McCarthy had been planning to meet a friend in Conway, New Hampshire, after work but did not show up. She was last seen driving a dark gray Subaru Forester with license plate number 9696WK. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Family, friends and law enforcement searched for McCarthy all day on Saturday but didn’t find her.

