WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Webster police are asking the public to avoid the area of Robinson Street as they investigate a shooting.

Police say they do not believe the suspect is in the area.

No injuries were reported but a house was struck by the gunfire, police added

Officers are attempting to locate evidence at the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

